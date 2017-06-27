Wanted: Sharp(shooting) minds for NBA's second hackathon - CNET
The league is recruiting bright minds for its second annual NBA Hackathon on September 23 and 24 in New York City. Undergrads on up, as well as engineers and developers across the US and Canada, will work in teams during the event to create new basketball and business analytics, the league said Wednesday.
