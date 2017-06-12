Top 3 small forwards to replace Andre Roberson

While Oklahoma City's starting small forward, Andre Roberson , has certainly made a name for himself on the defensive end, the Thunder's lack of cap space and Roberson's potential to see a big payday soon contributes to his unlikeliness to return to his current team. Oklahoma City is set to spend over $100 million next season on 13 players, three of which earning over $20 million.

