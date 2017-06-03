Timberwolves Free Agency: Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, but they don't have much turnover to worry about over the summer. Are there any potential fits for the Timberwolves among those players that may leave H-Town? Houston has a roster built around superstar James Harden , and it's a roster that looks to stay virtually the same over the next few years.
