Starting over no option for GrizzliesBlow up the Memphis Grizzlies? Today at

So they can try to build a new team that won't be able to win a title either? So they can hope to put together a different roster that doesn't have any greater chance to win it all than this one does? There isn't much that I like about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors turning the NBA into a season-long inevitability. But if it shuts up the misguided Memphians who think it's time for the Grizzlies to blow up the roster, I'm at least happy about that.

