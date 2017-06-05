Sixers said to be shopping at least o...

Sixers said to be shopping at least one of their second-round picks

The thought around the NBA is that the 76ers are set on trading at least one of their second-round picks in the draft to alleviate a possible roster crunch, according to multiple league executives. "They're trying to sell one of the second-rounders," said an executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

