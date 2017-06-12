Sixers pick up 2017-18 option on Robert Covington's contract

In one of the easiest decisions the 76ers will make all offseason, the team exercised the 2017-18 option on Robert Covington's option, guaranteeing he'll be with the team when the season kicks off later this fall. This was almost exclusively a procedural move for the Sixers, who didn't want to Covington to unexpectedly become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

