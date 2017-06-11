Sixers: Otto Porter Jr.'s Length Fits Their Equation
Otto Porter Jr. is set to be one of free agency's more sought after wings, and the Philadelphia 76ers could benefit greatly from his talents. With the cap ceiling continuing to rise under the new CBA, free agents of Otto Porter's ilk will continue to prove prominant during the offseason.
