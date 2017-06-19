Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's Dating NBA Player Luke Kennard: 'He's My Guy'

Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 19, took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she's dating basketball player Luke Kennard. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Chandler Parsons Romance Rumors: 'I'm Single' It was a big day for the 20-year-old athlete, who was drafted to the Detroit Pistons in an official ceremony, which Savannah attended with Kennard's family.

