Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's Dating NBA Player Luke Kennard: 'He's My Guy'
Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 19, took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she's dating basketball player Luke Kennard. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Chandler Parsons Romance Rumors: 'I'm Single' It was a big day for the 20-year-old athlete, who was drafted to the Detroit Pistons in an official ceremony, which Savannah attended with Kennard's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC