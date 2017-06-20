Rockets season in review: Sam Dekker
The ultimate unknown for the Houston Rockets entering the season was Sam Dekker, and he ended up being a very pleasant surprise. Aside from three throwaway games last year, Dekker spent the whole year either on the bench or rehabbing from back surgery, and the Rockets never got a chance to really see with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft could do.
