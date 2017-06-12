Rockets season in review: Lou Williams

Rockets season in review: Lou Williams

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Dream Shake

The Rockets acquired Lou Williams from the Lakers at the trade deadline in February in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick, and it was immediately hailed by most as another example of GM Daryl Morey's genius. At the time, Sweat Lou was in the midst of a fine season and was hailed as one of the top contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year award, along with Rocket Eric Gordon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC