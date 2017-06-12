Rockets season in review: Lou Williams

The Rockets acquired Lou Williams from the Lakers at the trade deadline in February in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick, and it was immediately hailed by most as another example of GM Daryl Morey's genius. At the time, Sweat Lou was in the midst of a fine season and was hailed as one of the top contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year award, along with Rocket Eric Gordon.

