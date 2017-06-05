Rockets have plans for Zhou Qi

Last year, the Rockets drafted 7'2" center/forward Zhou Qi out of China. The talented tall man spent this past season playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association, but now it appears the Rockets will make every effort to have him in the fold in H-town for this coming year.

