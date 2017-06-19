Rockets' 2012 pick of Royce White amo...

Rockets' 2012 pick of Royce White among decade's worst 1st rounders

6 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Ricardo B. Brazziell AMERICAN-STATESMAN 1/24/12 Texas Longhorns J'Covan Brown shot is blocked by Iowa State Royce White in the second half of the game on Tuesday , Jan. 24, 2012 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin Texas. The Rockets' 2012 pick of Iowa State power forward Royce White with the 16th pick in the NBA Draft is among the nine worst first-round picks of the past decade, according to cleveland.com's Nathaniel Cline .

Chicago, IL

