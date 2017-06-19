Ralph Sampson to face off against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tonight on 'Feud'
It's been a little over 30 years since Ralph Sampson's Rockets got the best of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Lakers in the 1986 Western Conference Finals. The Rockets lost the 1986 Finals in six to the Celtics , and the Lakers would win the next two titles in Kareem's final two years in the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC