Predicting each Atlanta Hawks selection in the 2017 NBA Draft

Oct 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks logo t-shirts await fans in their seats prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports With the 2017 NBA Draft coming up in just 11 days, who will the Atlanta Hawks decide to select and become the first official picks of GM Travis Schlenks tenure? With the NBA Draft coming up in just a few days the Atlanta Hawks have some very tough decisions to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Soaring Down South.