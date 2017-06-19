New Zealand's Tai Webster scores NBA Summer League shot with Charlotte Hornets
The Tall Blacks and former Nebraska University point guard has been snapped up by the Charlotte Hornets to play in their Summer League team in Orlando from July 1-6. Webster had hoped to be picked up in the draft, where NBA teams select the top 60 college and overseas youngsters, but was bypassed after an outstanding final season with the Cornhuskers in Nebraska.
