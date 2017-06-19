NBA trade rumors: Rockets targeting free agent Chris Paul, other stars
Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, English, Kyle Lowry, Blake Griffin, Paul Milsap, James Harden, Houston Rockets, paul millsap The Houston Rockets, determined to catch Western Conference rivals Golden State and San Antonio in roster talent, are reportedly hot in pursuit of free-agent guard Chris Paul. ESPN reported Wednesday that Paul and his Clippers teammate of the past six seasons, Blake Griffin, are prime targets for the Rockets in free agency this offseason.
