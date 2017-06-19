NBA Mock Draft 2017: Justin Patton pegged to Atlanta Hawks in Chad Ford's latest projection
With less than a week until the 2017 NBA Draft, mock drafts become more and more informed and ESPN's Chad Ford always presents one of the most high-profile projections. On Monday, Ford released his 7.0 Mock Draft and he linked Creighton big man Justin Patton to the Atlanta Hawks with the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC