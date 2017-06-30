NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers 'leani...

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers 'leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis'

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

According Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times , the team may be bringing another familiar face back to the fold as well, reporting on the eve of free agency that the Lakers "are leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis ." Ennis averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists after the Lakers acquired him from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Marcelo Huertas last season at the trade deadline.

Chicago, IL

