NBA free agency rumors: Celtics to land both Paul George and Gordon Hayward? Chris Paul to Rockets?
After a wild 2017 NBA Draft , teams barely have a chance to catch their breath before NBA free agency begins on July 1. Will Chris Paul leave the Clippers? Are the Celtics gearing up to land both Paul George and Gordon Hayward? Can John Wall help get George to the Wizards? Are the Heat and Celtics in a battle for Blake Griffin and Hayward? Now this would turn the Celtics into a real threat to dethrone the Cavaliers and LeBron James in the Eastern Conference. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical , the Celtics are planning to sign Hayward in free agency, then complete a blockbuster trade for George.
