NBA draft rumors: Sources say Clippers interested in Paul George trade
Back at the NBA trade deadline, the Pacers did not take seriously the notion that star forward Paul George was already contemplating his escape from Indiana. Enough rumors and innuendo had spread that executives around the league were calling the Pacers' front office, and while the team fielded offers for George, they did not seriously pursue a trade.
