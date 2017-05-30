NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants more Chinese basketballers in the league. Photo: AFP
With Zhou Qi preparing to join the Houston Rockets, league boss Adam Silver questions the lack of mainland players in America The NBA needs a greater focus on developing Chinese basketball talent to elite levels, league commissioner Adam Silver said this week as a new Chinese player prepares to join the NBA. Zhou Qi, a 2.18-metre centre who sparked the Xinjiang Flying Tigers to this year's Chinese Basketball Association crown, is looking to play next season for the Houston Rockets, the same club where Chinese centre Yao Ming became an NBA star.
