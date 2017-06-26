NBA Awards Show: Rockets, Bucks double winners
Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Improved Player award, following Malcolm Brogdon 's victory for Rookie of the Year to open the show on Monday night. Mike D'Antoni was then voted Coach of the Year, the second time he has won the award.
