Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Reportedly Won't Flip Young Stars to Land Paul George
The Los Angeles Lakers won't prioritize trading for Paul George over holding on to their promising young players, ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Sunday. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski , George has informed the Indiana Pacers of his plans to opt out of his contract after the 2017-18 season, with the Lakers as his preferred next destination.
