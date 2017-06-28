Judge Throws Out 2 Charges Against Former El Paso County Sheriff
Officer Struck, Fires Shot At Suspect Vehicle A police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday as they investigated a stolen car report. Judge Throws Out 2 Charges Against Former El Paso County Sheriff A jury has been seated and a judge threw out two charges in the abuse of power trial for the former sheriff of El Paso County.
