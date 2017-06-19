Jonathan Feigen breaks down key players in NBA's free-agent class

In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, speaks with Stephen Curry during the first half of a pre-season NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif. For everyone who questioned whether Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant could coexist and put their egos aside for the greater good, the Golden State Warriors are a couple of months into the season and the superstars are thriving together.

