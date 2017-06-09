Jeff Van Gundy defends Khloe Kardashian, says she didn't curse Thompson
Jeff Van Gundy defends Khloe Kardashian, says she didn't curse Thompson He's 100 percent correct. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/jeff-van-gundy-khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson Early into the first quarter of the fourth game of the NBA Finals, a series where Cleveland hasn't been able to grab a win, Jeff Van Gundy demanded an apology for everyone who blamed Khloe Kardashian for the team's woes.
