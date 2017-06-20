Islanders 44 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Rashawn Thomas Returns to Texas for Workout with Houston Rockets
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi alum Rashawn Thomas returned to the Lone Star state Thursday for a pre-draft workout with the Houston Rockets. Houston is Thomas' tenth stop as he tried to prove his worth in the NBA.
