If Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to lottery team, they should consider Frank Ntilikina

If the Bulls get that offer they can't refuse and do decide to trade Jimmy Butler, the best pick among the top six picks may be Frank Ntilikina, the defense-oriented playmaker. We've discussed Jimmy Butler trade possibilities already and although Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson made a disclaimer about not actively looking to trade Jimmy, he and Bulls general manager Gar Forman would still listen to trade offers "out of due diligence", according to the Chicago Tribune 's K.C. Johnson .

