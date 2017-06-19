Houston Rocketsa Patrick Beverley (2) keeps the ball from Toronto...

Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley keeps the ball from Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 25, 2016, in Houston. Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley keeps the ball from Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 25, 2016, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.