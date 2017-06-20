Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in 2nd round of draft
The Houston Rockets have selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in 2nd round of draft The Houston Rockets have selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sXoEYj Top draft prospects gather for a group photo before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. HOUSTON - Houston kept just one pick in this year's NBA draft and he won't even be with the team next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC