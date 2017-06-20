The Houston Rockets have selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in 2nd round of draft The Houston Rockets have selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sXoEYj Top draft prospects gather for a group photo before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. HOUSTON - Houston kept just one pick in this year's NBA draft and he won't even be with the team next season.

