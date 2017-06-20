Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in...

Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in 2nd round of draft

7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Houston Rockets have selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick. HOUSTON - Houston kept just one pick in this year's NBA draft and he won't even be with the team next season.

