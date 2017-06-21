Hawks trading Dwight Howard to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli, pick
Hawks trading Dwight Howard to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli, pick The Atlanta Hawks are moving on from center Dwight Howard. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sRjjm9 Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard walks off of the floor after their game against the Washington Wizards in game six of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena.
