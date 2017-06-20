On a night when the focus is on the future, the Atlanta Hawks insist they're not looking for a major overhaul after trading Dwight Howard Hawks look to future on draft night, address trade of Howard On a night when the focus is on the future, the Atlanta Hawks insist they're not looking for a major overhaul after trading Dwight Howard Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tUgP2O FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk speaks during an introductory press conference at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.