Hawks' Dwight Howard Says He Would Take Kevin Durant Over LeBron James

Howard touched on a number of the Finals' top storylines, but made the most noise when he said Kevin Durant - not LeBron James - is the best player in the NBA /World currently. Howard cited Durant's ability to score anywhere on the floor as a seven-footer and his improved defense and shot-blocking when talking about the impact Durant has made in the NBA Finals and the perception that he has gotten the better of James in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.