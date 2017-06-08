Hawks' Dwight Howard Says He Would Take Kevin Durant Over LeBron James
Howard touched on a number of the Finals' top storylines, but made the most noise when he said Kevin Durant - not LeBron James - is the best player in the NBA /World currently. Howard cited Durant's ability to score anywhere on the floor as a seven-footer and his improved defense and shot-blocking when talking about the impact Durant has made in the NBA Finals and the perception that he has gotten the better of James in the series.
