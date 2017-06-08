Hailey Baldwin Shows Major Leg In Pin...

Hailey Baldwin Shows Major Leg In Pink Slip Dress For Date Night With Cameron Dallas - Pics

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin , 20, is giving us all outfit envy with her perfect-for-summer, bright pink slip dress that she wore on a date with Cameron Dallas , 22, on June 7! The two were heading to an IGM Model party in Hollywood, where Hailey was also spotted with fellow model Joan Smalls . Hailey gave off serious '90s vibes with a matching, sheer hot pink jacket that she put over her dress and rocked a pair of strappy light pink heels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC