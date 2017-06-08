Hailey Baldwin Shows Major Leg In Pink Slip Dress For Date Night With Cameron Dallas - Pics
Hailey Baldwin , 20, is giving us all outfit envy with her perfect-for-summer, bright pink slip dress that she wore on a date with Cameron Dallas , 22, on June 7! The two were heading to an IGM Model party in Hollywood, where Hailey was also spotted with fellow model Joan Smalls . Hailey gave off serious '90s vibes with a matching, sheer hot pink jacket that she put over her dress and rocked a pair of strappy light pink heels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC