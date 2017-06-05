Hailey Baldwin hangs out with Chandler Parsons in LA
The two spent their day poolside at The Montage in Beverly Hills - with 19-year-old model Hailey flaunting her toned abs in a string bikini. Hot spot: The two spent their day poolside at The Montage in Beverly Hills - with 19-year-old model Hailey flaunting her toned abs in a string bikini Lounging on a sun bed as they chatted before moving on into the hot tub, it was clear the two were enjoying one another's company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC