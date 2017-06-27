Gordon named top sixth man; Brogdon w...

Gordon named top sixth man; Brogdon wins ROY

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon won NBA Rookie of the Year and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon won the Sixth Man of the Year Award Monday night at the first-ever NBA awards show in New York. Brogdon made history by becoming the first player not picked in the first round since the common draft era began in 1966 to win the award.

