Daryl Morey: We have something up our sleeve
After the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the rest of the NBA during this year's postseason, and closed out their biggest rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers , in a mere 5 games, the topic of NBA conversation immediately moves on to "How does anyone beat the Warriors next season?" ESPN's Zach Lowe discussed this very matter with some of the league's GMs, including the Rockets ' Daryl Morey, and the Big D had some pretty interesting things to say about his plans to combat the Dubs. Perhaps the most prominent bit of Lowe's talk with Morey, was Daryl's admission that, in true Morey fashion, he has something potentially big in the cards, if he can manage to pull it off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC