Clint Capela named ambassador of 2017 FIBA Open
Swiss international Clint Capela is teaming up with the International Basketball Foundation to serve as an ambassador at the third annual FIBA Open, taking place on Saturday-Sunday June 17-18 at the House of Basketball. The two-day event will feature 400 players from 110 teams competing across categories including senior men and women, youth boys and girls, as well as mixed and wheelchair.
