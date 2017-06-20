Cleveland Cavaliers: Potential trade ...

Cleveland Cavaliers: Potential trade with the Houston Rockets

Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets have been involved in trade talks, and could they help each other in this scenario? It is not often one stumbles upon a mutually beneficial, financially stable trade in today's NBA. But, if the Cavaliers were to deal Shumpert to the Rockets in exchange for Beverley and Williams, both front offices would be highly praised.

Chicago, IL

