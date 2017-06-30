Bulls waive Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Canaan

In a widely expected move since last week's Jimmy Butler trade, the Bulls waived Rajon Rondo on Friday, whose contract would've been guaranteed at $13.4 million if had been on the roster when the new NBA calendar year begins at 11:01 p.m. Instead, the Bulls owe $3 million to Rondo, whose free-agent market may take time to gain traction but ultimately should be a busy one after his strong playoff performance. The Bulls also waived Isaiah Canaan , whose $1.5 million salary for next season carried a $200,000 guarantee if cut before the start of Friday night's free agency.

