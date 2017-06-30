Bulls waive Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Canaan

Bulls waive Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Canaan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

In a widely expected move since last week's Jimmy Butler trade, the Bulls waived Rajon Rondo on Friday, whose contract would've been guaranteed at $13.4 million if had been on the roster when the new NBA calendar year begins at 11:01 p.m. Instead, the Bulls owe $3 million to Rondo, whose free-agent market may take time to gain traction but ultimately should be a busy one after his strong playoff performance. The Bulls also waived Isaiah Canaan , whose $1.5 million salary for next season carried a $200,000 guarantee if cut before the start of Friday night's free agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC