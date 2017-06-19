Bob Ford: Sixers made the layup, but still lack outside shooting
The 76ers took the layup Thursday night in New York by selecting Washington guard Markelle Fultz, almost universally rated the best talent available, with the first pick in the NBA draft. They didn't bounce the ball off the glass and windmill it home.
