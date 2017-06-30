Blake Griffin to re-sign with Clipper...

Blake Griffin to re-sign with Clippers for max contract

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Blake Griffin took the drama out of his turn as a free agent, agreeing to re-sign with the Clippers Thursday evening after meeting with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, executives Doc Rivers, Lawrence Frank, Jerry West and a host of players at Staples Center, a source told the Southern California News Group. The Vertical reported the contract will be for the maximum, five years and $173 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC