Big3 3-on-3 league begins with a game-winner and an injury

Ghost Ballers Ivan Johnson, tries to strip the ball from 3 Headed Monsters' Kwame Brown during the first half of the first game in the BIG3 Basketball League debut, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Barclays Center in New York. ESPN sports analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose, right, watches during the first half of Game 1 of the BIG3 Basketball League debut, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Barclays Center in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.