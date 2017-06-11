Atlanta Hawks work out Thomas Bryant, Eric Mika

Two more big men were added to the list of NBA Draft prospects the Atlanta Hawks worked out this week. Adding to the sizable list of pre-draft workouts for the Atlanta Hawks that included the likes of Justin Jackson , Frank Mason, Wesley Iwundu and others it has been reported by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Indiana's Thomas Bryant and BYU's Eric Mika were also part of Friday's workouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Soaring Down South.