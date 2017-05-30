Atlanta Hawks introduce Travis Schlenk as general manager
The Atlanta Hawks officially introduced Travis Schlenk as the team's new general manager and head of basketball operations at a press conference Friday morning at Philips Arena. Schlenk alongside principle owner Tony Ressler took questions from the assembled media.
