ASU in the Pros Series: Island Storm PG Jahii Carson

The guy who dazzled Pac-12 hoops averaging over 18 points and six assists per game in his two seasons in maroon and gold. As the ultimate Sun Devil point guard, he landed the co-Freshman of the Year Award next to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Shabazz Muhammad and placed First-Team All Pac-12 in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at House Of Sparky.