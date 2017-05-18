Why the Rockets Fell Short This Season
The NBA Playoffs are still occurring, but the Rockets are gone, and yes, believe it or not, basketball without the Rockets exists. It is certainly not as interesting from the Rockets fan perspective, and I can already see myself losing interest a week after the Rockets are eliminated.
