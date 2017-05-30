Why a potential Paul Millsap departur...

Why a potential Paul Millsap departure might ultimately be better for everyone

Friday May 26

All-Star power forward Paul Millsap has enjoyed great levels of both personal and team success since he signed with Atlanta back in 2013. As well as being a treasured member of the Hawks ' 60-win season and Atlanta's first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015, Millsap has made the All-Star team in all four seasons he has spent in Atlanta with the Hawks as well as making the All-NBA Defensive 2nd team in 2016.

Chicago, IL

