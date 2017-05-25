Warriors' Travis Schlenk likely to become Hawks' GM, per

Warriors' Travis Schlenk likely to be...

Warriors' Travis Schlenk likely to become Hawks' GM

Golden State Warriors executives including executive board member Jerry West and assistant general manager of player personnel Travis Schlenk laugh as they interview a prospect during the NBA draft combine in Chicago on Thursday, June 7, 2012. less Golden State Warriors executives including executive board member Jerry West and assistant general manager of player personnel Travis Schlenk laugh as they interview a prospect during the NBA draft ... more The Atlanta Hawks are working on a contract to hire Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk as their next general manager, according to a report from The Vertical .

