The Sixers should go hard after Kyle Lowry | Keith Pompey

The Raptors' Kyle Lowry drives past Cleveland's Kyrie Irving during Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on May 3. Should the Sixers sign the three-time NBA all-star point guard to a lucrative free-agent deal in July? Or should they bypass the 31-year-old and remain committed Ben Simmons? Or should they go after another point guard to build around? He'll provide instant credibility and will recruit other A-list free agents to the Sixers. Let's face it, the Sixers need a player of his stature to bring relevance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.